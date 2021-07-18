Motorsport: Lewis Hamilton roars back to win British GP after Max Verstappen crash

Motorsport: Lewis Hamilton roars back to win British GP after Max Verstappen crash

New Zealand Herald

Published

Lewis Hamilton roared back from a first-lap incident that sent championship leader Max Verstappen to the hospital and overcame a 10-second penalty to win the British Grand Prix and reignite his title defense today.The seven-time...

Full Article