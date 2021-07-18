Fan who hit Verdugo banned from all MLB parks
The fan who hit Boston Red Sox left fielder Alex Verdugo with a baseball thrown from the Yankee Stadium stands has been banned for life from attending major league games.Full Article
NEW YORK (AP) — The fan who hit Boston Red Sox left fielder Alex Verdugo with a baseball thrown from the Yankee Stadium stands..
MLB followed suit, banning the fan from the remaining 29 parks.