Bobby Lashley shows no mercy in destruction of Kofi Kingston: WWE Money in the Bank 2021 (WWE Network Exclusive)
Published
Bobby Lashley shows no mercy in destruction of Kofi Kingston: WWE Money in the Bank 2021 (WWE Network Exclusive)Full Article
Published
Bobby Lashley shows no mercy in destruction of Kofi Kingston: WWE Money in the Bank 2021 (WWE Network Exclusive)Full Article
Following a tag team victory for The New Day over Bobby Lashley and MVP, Xavier Woods made it his mission to derail The..