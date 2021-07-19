New York Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres hit a home run for the second straight night, driving in two runs in the Bronx Bombers' 9-1 dismantling of the rival Boston Red Sox.Full Article
Gleyber Torres homers for second straight night, Yankees pummel Red Sox, 9-1
