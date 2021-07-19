Home runs by Gleyber Torres, Rougned Odor and Ryan LaMarre help Yankees beat Red Sox
Published
Jameson Taillon was effective as the Yankees won their second straight against the Red Sox after losing the first game of the series.Full Article
Published
Jameson Taillon was effective as the Yankees won their second straight against the Red Sox after losing the first game of the series.Full Article
New York Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres hit a home run for the second straight night, driving in two runs in the Bronx Bombers'..