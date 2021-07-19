Olympics: Team GB athletes isolating in Tokyo ahead of Games
EIGHT members of the Team GB athletics squad are self-isolating after being identified as close contacts of an individual who has tested positive in Tokyo.Full Article
Coco Gauff will not compete in the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19, the 17-year-old said on Sunday. This report..
Six team GB athletes and two staff members have had to self-isolate after a person on their flight tested positive for COVID-19.