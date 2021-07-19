Liverpool fans told they have nothing to fear over future of Jordan Henderson as ‘fantastic’ Reds captain is backed to retire at club and receive coaching role at Anfield
Danny Murphy is adamant Liverpool fans should not worry about the prospect of losing Jordan Henderson. Reports on Monday suggested there is uncertainty over the Reds captain’s future at Anfield, with no progress about a new contract made despite talks beginning weeks ago. The midfielder has two years left on his current deal but it […]Full Article