Nashville Predators prospect Luke Prokop comes out, becomes first openly gay player in NHL history
Published
Luke Prokop, a 19-year-old defenseman and prospect with the Nashville Predators publicly came out as gay on Monday and made NHL history.
Luke Prokop, who is under contract with the Nashville Predators, said he was “no longer scared to hide who I am.”
Luke Prokop, a Nashville Predators draft pick and Alberta native, announced Monday that he was "proud to publicly tell everyone..