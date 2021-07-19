Mets manager Luis Rojas suspended two games for ejection after Taijuan Walker gaffe vs. Pirates
Published
After being ejected for arguing Taijuan Walker's gaffe against the Pirates, Mets manager Luis Rojas has been suspended two games by MLB.
Published
After being ejected for arguing Taijuan Walker's gaffe against the Pirates, Mets manager Luis Rojas has been suspended two games by MLB.
The Mets came back on Sunday despite a strange gaffe in the first inning
The Pirates swiped three runs Sunday when Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker mistakenly batted a fair ball into foul territory, prompting..