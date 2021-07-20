On a dried out Premadasa pitch, visiting spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav will be expected to repeat their heroics from the first ODI and deliver a series-clinching victory todayFull Article
India can spin it two win it
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
‘If new variants don’t form, there will be no new waves’
Mid-Day
mid-day speaks to two international medical experts on issues ranging from COVID-19’s infectivity, its waves to tackling it in..
More coverage
India ordered 100 crore Covid vaccine doses till July 16: Centre
IndiaTimes
The government has so far ordered about 100 crore doses of Covid vaccine, two-thirds of that in the last two weeks. This was..
-
FDA allows automatic 'generic' swap for brand-name insulin
SeattlePI.com
-
Wall Street stocks a mixed bag at the close as tech earnings power Nasdaq into the green
Proactive Investors
-
News24.com | Sri Lanka level Covid-hit T20 series with two balls to spare
News24
-
Indian hoteliers test clout in lawsuits against big chains
SeattlePI.com