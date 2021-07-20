Bopanna said International Tennis Federation (ITF) never accepted an entry for him and Sumit Nagal and had made it clear that no changes were allowed after the deadline of nomination unless there was an injury or illnessFull Article
AITA condemns `misleading, inappropriate` comments by Bopanna, Sania Mirza
Rohan Bopanna accused AITA of misleading the players and the nation over the possibility of him pairing with Nagal. Sania Mirza..