Premier League side Everton have this morning released a statement confirming the arrest of one of their players who has been suspended by the clubFull Article
Everton confirm footballer suspended pending police investigation
Daily Star0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Everton statement as they confirm Premier League footballer has been suspended pending police investigation
Everton have confirmed they have suspended one of their first-team players pending a police investigation. No details on the..
talkSPORT