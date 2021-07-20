Updates and analysis as the Robins welcome the League One side to the High Performance Centre.Full Article
Bristol City v Portsmouth live: Team news, match updates, reaction from friendly
Bristol Post0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Cheltenham vs Blues live - Team news and match and transfer updates
Birmingham City face Cheltenham Town at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium this afternoon in Blues' first friendly of pre-season
Tamworth Herald
Bristol City v Celtic live: Match updates, team news, analysis and reaction
Robins are back in action as they face the Scottish giants in the first match of pre-season
Bristol Post