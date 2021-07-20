Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton crash on lap 1 of the British GP at Copse Corner. In this video you can see how hard the 51G hit was that Verstappen had handle when he hit the barrier at that insane speed. You can see that the car also passed the extra row of grey barrier's.....check out full post »Full Article
Fan footage of Verstappen's crash outside of Copse corner
