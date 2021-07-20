The Scandinavians were fined over a thousand pounds after they wore shorts instead of bikini bottoms at a major tournament and are expected to do the same at the Tokyo OlympicsFull Article
Norway's beach handball team refuses to wear bikini bottoms at the Olympics
