“We’ve minimized Giannis for too long” â€” Shannon Sharpe on the Greek Freak’s Finals performance I UNDISPUTED

The Greek Freak is just one win away from winning his first NBA Finals with the Milwaukee Bucks but the 2-time MVP still hasn't gotten total respect around the league from his peers. Just last year James Harden said of Giannis quote, 'I wish I could just run and be 7 feet and just dunk. Like that takes no skill at all. I had to actually learn how to play basketball and how to have skill, you know? Iâ€™ll take that any day.' While Phoenix Suns' PG Chris Paul just last week said of his Finals opponent quote, 'He comes down there, he dunks, he dunks some more and he shoots a layup.' Hear whether Shannon Sharpe believes Giannis Antetokounmpo has earned his respect during these Finals.