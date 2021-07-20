Colin Cowherd: Aaron Rodgers’ problem with Green Bay is not about the money | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd: Aaron Rodgers’ problem with Green Bay is not about the money | THE HERD

Aaron Rodgers has reportedly turned down a two-year contract extension with the Green Bay Packers, signaling to Colin Cowherd that this feud goes deeper than money for the MVP quarterback. Watch as Colin breaks down what the information coming out of Green Bay means for the Packers and Aaron Rodgers.

