India had slipped to 193/7 with Krunal Pandya (35) getting bamboozled by Wanindu Hasaranga and it seemed then that Sri Lanka would level the series at 1-1. But brilliant back-to-the-walls performance by Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar meant India sealed a series win for first-time ODI skipper Dhawan and coach Rahul Dravid.