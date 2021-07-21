MLB's 1st all-female broadcast crew calls Rays' win over Orioles
Published
For the first time in Major League Baseball history, an all-female announcing crew called a game as the Tampa Bay Rays played the Baltimore Orioles.Full Article
Published
For the first time in Major League Baseball history, an all-female announcing crew called a game as the Tampa Bay Rays played the Baltimore Orioles.Full Article
All-Women Crew, Will Call MLB Game, For the First Time Ever.
All-Women Crew, Will Call MLB Game, For the First Time..
In what is believed to be a first for MLB, an all-female broadcast crew will call Tuesday’s game between the Baltimore Orioles..