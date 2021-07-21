Australia will host the 2032 Olympic Games with Brisbane winning the hosting rights to the global event.Brisbane will join Melbourne in 1956 and Sydney in 2000 as Australian host cities with the successful bid.While Brisbane was...Full Article
Brisbane wins bid to host 2032 Olympics
The Olympic Games will return to Australia 32 years after the 2000 Sydney Olympics after Brisbane was picked Wednesday to host in..
Brisbane has been officially announced as host of the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2032.