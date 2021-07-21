Tottenham transfer target Bryan Gil has been compared to Neymar, likened to Johan Cruyff, and skilful antics mean he nutmegged as many rivals as Lionel Messi last season
It looks like Tottenham’s summer is about to get interesting as they prepare to sign Spanish wonderkid Bryan Gil. The 20-year-old is set to join from Sevilla, swapping places with Argentina midfielder Erik Lamela, while an extra €25million (£21.6m) and add-ons will also go to the LaLiga side. You know it’s potentially a cracking deal […]Full Article