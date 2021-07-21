Opinion: Naomi Osaka still doesn't owe any of us, including Megyn Kelly, anything
Published
Naomi Osaka's Twitter spat with prominent right-wing figures, like Megyn Kelly, shows the tennis star is on the right path and protecting herself.
Published
Naomi Osaka's Twitter spat with prominent right-wing figures, like Megyn Kelly, shows the tennis star is on the right path and protecting herself.
Mattel has released a Naomi Osaka Barbie doll, honouring the beloved tennis champion by enshrining her in plastic. Designed by..