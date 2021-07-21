Manchester United made ‘mistake’ re-signing Paul Pogba in 2016, talkSPORT told, with history now repeating itself as PSG target stalls on signing rumoured £400k-a-week contract
Manchester United made ‘the wrong call’ bringing Paul Pogba back to Old Trafford in 2016, with the club now facing heavy criticism over the star’s contract situation. That’s the view of talkSPORT pundit Trevor Sinclair, although Simon Jordan insists ‘there is a method and a reason to their madness’. Pogba has just 12 months remaining […]Full Article