The British and Irish Lions face world champions Springboks in the first Test on Saturday, July 24 in Cape Town: here's the kick-off time, how to watch on TV, confirmed line-ups and referee detailsFull Article
Lions v South Africa kick-off time, TV channel, live stream info and team news
Wales v Argentina kick-off time, TV channel, team news and live stream info
Here's everything you need to know about ahead of the second summer Test between Wales and Argentina
Wales Online
Lions v Stormers kick-off time, TV channel, team news and live stream info
Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's British and Irish Lions clash in Cape Town
Wales Online