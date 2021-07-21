Stephen Jackson: If Nets were healthy, we wouldn’t be talking about Bucks I FIRST THINGS FIRST

Stephen Jackson gives Giannis Antetokounmpo his props for leading the Milwaukee Bucks to their first Finals win in 50 years, but he maintains that this isn't a conversation we would be having had the Brooklyn Nets been healthy when they faced the Bucks in the playoffs. Despite Giannis' accomplishments, hear why Jackson believes that Kevin Durant is the best player in the world, and if the Nets remain healthy next season, they will be a threat to Bucks repeating this years' win.