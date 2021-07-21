Latest Wolverhampton Wanderers transfer news from BirminghamLive brings what has been said in the national media about Man United's interest in Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves.Full Article
Man United 'move ahead' of Arsenal in the race to sign Ruben Neves
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Man Utd 'move ahead' of Arsenal in chase for Wolves star Ruben Neves
Daily Star
Arsenal have been closely linked with Wolves talisman Ruben Neves this summer, but Manchester United have seemingly stolen a march..