Dina Asher-Smith: Team GB’s poster girl and the fastest woman in Britain who carried athletes’ kit on Super Saturday at London 2012 and is aiming to win gold at Tokyo Olympics
Published
It has been some journey for Dina Asher-Smith. The 25-year-old has gone from carrying athletes’ kits on Super Saturday at the Olympic Games in London nine years ago to being Team GB’s poster girl. Since watching Jessica Ennis, Greg Rutherford and Mo Farah claim gold medals on an historic day in British athletics, it is […]Full Article