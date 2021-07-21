What is The Hundred? Everything you need to know about ECB’s revolutionary new game including rules, teams and players ahead of launch
Published
After years of debate and delay, The Hundred will finally launch on Wednesday night. Cricket’s newest format, designed by the ECB to attract a more universal audience, is going to look very different. With 100 balls per innings and newly-invented, city-based franchises, the result will be two-and-a-half hours of fast-paced entertainment, featuring some of the […]Full Article