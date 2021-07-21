Nick Wright joins Colin Cowherd to discuss Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks winning the 2021 NBA Championship over the Phoenix Suns. Plus, hear why Nick believes Giannis is now the NBA's best player.Full Article
Nick Wright: It's fair to say that Giannis is the best player in the NBA I THE HERD
FOX Sports0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Nick Wright: It’s fair to say that Giannis is the best player in the NBA I THE HERD
FOX Sports
Nick Wright joins Colin Cowherd to discuss Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks winning the 2021 NBA Championship over the..