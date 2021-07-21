Remembering the iconic Pro Evolution Soccer teams and players as Konami announces launch of eFootball, a free-to-play, cross-platform football game that will rival FIFA 22
Konami have announced a brand new, free-to-play football game that will send shockwaves through the industry. eFootball, which is scheduled for release in the Autumn, will replace Pro Evolution Soccer (PES), which is what it’s been known since 1995. It will be available to play on PlayStation5, PlayStation4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox […]Full Article