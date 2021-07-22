Opening ceremony leader fired for Holocaust joke
Published
The Tokyo Olympic organizing committee fired opening ceremony director Kentaro Kobayashi on Thursday because of a Holocaust joke he made during a comedy show in 1998.Full Article
Published
The Tokyo Olympic organizing committee fired opening ceremony director Kentaro Kobayashi on Thursday because of a Holocaust joke he made during a comedy show in 1998.Full Article
Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto says Kentaro Kobayashi was dismissed after reports emerged over a past joke about the..