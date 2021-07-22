Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire would be â€˜world-classâ€™ at Manchester United but not as good as Liverpoolâ€™s defence with doubts raised over Real Madrid man â€˜torn apartâ€™ by Chelsea in Champions League
Jamie Oâ€™Hara is not fully convinced by Raphael Varane as Manchester United bid to pair the Real Madrid star with Harry Maguire next season. Talks between United and Madrid are ongoing as the Red Devils look to seal a Â£50million transfer for the France centre-back. At 28, Varane has four Champions League titles and a [â€¦]Full Article