Medal Count: Tokyo 2021 Olympics
Published
Stay up to date on the medal count for the Olympics and follow to find out results and who has the most golds, silvers and bronzes at the 2020 Tokyo gamesFull Article
Published
Stay up to date on the medal count for the Olympics and follow to find out results and who has the most golds, silvers and bronzes at the 2020 Tokyo gamesFull Article
Jennifer Abel and Mélissa Citrini-Beaulieu captured Canada's second medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, winning silver in the..