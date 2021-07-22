Skip Bayless: Russell Westbrook is a bad fit for LeBron & AD because he’s not a true point guard I UNDISPUTED

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly looking to upgrade their roster with a veteran point guard, and one name that has come up internally is Russell Westbrook. The purple and gold would need to work out a sign-and-trade to acquire the LA native and former MVP from the Washington Wizards. The team has explored if a deal centered around Dennis Schroeder, Kyle Kuzma, and Talen Horton Tucker would do the trick. Skip Bayless explains why Westbrook would be a bad fit with LeBron James and Anthony Davis despite his status as a future first-ballot Hall of Famer.