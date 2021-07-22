Should he stay or go? Jack Grealish could be loyal to his beloved Aston Villa and be ultimate one-club man like Matt Le Tissier or win Premier League titles with Pep Guardiola at Man City
Jack Grealish has arguably become one of England’s most talked about players. The Aston Villa captain became everyone’s favourite during the Three Lions’ run to the Euro 2020 final with crucial assists against the Czech Republic and Germany. Last season, Grealish showed his importance to the Premier League side with six goals and 10 assists […]Full Article