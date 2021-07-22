Tampa Bay Rays land slugger Nelson Cruz in trade with Minnesota Twins
Published
Minnesota will receive pitching prospects Joe Ryan and Drew Strotman in exchange for Cruz and minor league pitcher Calvin Faucher.
Published
Minnesota will receive pitching prospects Joe Ryan and Drew Strotman in exchange for Cruz and minor league pitcher Calvin Faucher.
The struggling Twins send Cruz to Tampa Bay ahead of the July 30 trade deadline
The Tampa Bay Rays acquired slugger Nelson Cruz from the Minnesota Twins on Thursday in a four-player trade.