Blake Snell’s 8 K’s power Padres past Marlins, 3-2
Blake Snell allowed one run and struck out eight in six innings for the San Diego Padres on Thursday night, carrying the team past the Miami Marlins 3-2.Full Article
Blake Snell allowed one run in six-plus innings, Jurickson Profar had two hits and two RBIs, and the San Diego Padres beat the..