17-year-old Kim Je Deok, the youngest archer at Tokyo 2020, finished on top in the qualification. The South Korean archer attained 688 pointsFull Article
Tokyo Olympics: Pravin finishes 31st, Atanu takes 35th spot in archery
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Tokyo Olympics: Deepika Kumari finishes 9th, to take on Bhutanese archer next
Deepika is competing in her third Olympics. She will take part in women`s individual and mixed team event where she is paired with..
Mid-Day
Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Indian archers Pravin Jadhav finishes 31st, Atanu Das takes 35th spot in individual archery ranking
All 64 men and 12 teams at the Olympics advance to the matchplay phase of the competition.
DNA