Latest Aston Villa transfer news from BirminghamLive brings Man City's plan to try to sign Jack Grealish and Harry Kane this summer with one player reportedly 'set' to depart the Etihad Stadium.Full Article
Man City's Bernardo Silva 'set' for exit to fund Jack Grealish transfer
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Man City still want Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish in stunning double swoop with Tottenham star Harry Kane, with Barcelona target Bernardo Silva set to be sold
Man City are still interested in signing both Jack Grealish and Harry Kane this summer, according to reports. And they would only..
talkSPORT
The ‘untouchable’ Man City side with Jack Grealish and Harry Kane that will strike fear into title rivals Chelsea, Liverpool and Man United
Manchester City are set to make a huge statement in the transfer market this summer as their relentless push to be the best team in..
talkSPORT