Man City's Bernardo Silva 'set' for exit to fund Jack Grealish transfer

Man City's Bernardo Silva 'set' for exit to fund Jack Grealish transfer

Tamworth Herald

Published

Latest Aston Villa transfer news from BirminghamLive brings Man City's plan to try to sign Jack Grealish and Harry Kane this summer with one player reportedly 'set' to depart the Etihad Stadium.

Full Article