Manchester United announce Jadon Sancho signing for £73million as winger declares ‘this is my home’ after penning five-year contract
Manchester United have announced the signing of Jadon Sancho, in a transfer worth around £73million. The England winger has finally arrived at Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund, with the 21-year-old declaring 'I am home'. Sancho, a former Man City youth team player, has penned a five-year deal with his boyhood club's Red Devils rivals, keeping […]