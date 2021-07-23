Two shirtless flag bearers for Olympic opening ceremony: Oiled-up Tongan joined by Vanuatu rower
Published
Pita Taufatofua returned to the Olympics, shirtless yet again. This time, he had company as Vanuatu rower Riilio Rii was also shirtless.
Published
Pita Taufatofua returned to the Olympics, shirtless yet again. This time, he had company as Vanuatu rower Riilio Rii was also shirtless.
The Tokyo 2020 Olympics kicked off on Friday with an unusual but highly anticipated opening ceremony that featured a familiar..