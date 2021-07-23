Saints star WR Michael Thomas expected to miss start of NFL season with ankle injury, per report
The Saints are expected to be without Michael Thomas, the focal point of their passing attack, for the start of the NFL season.
The Saints star wide receiver won't be ready for Week 1
Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas could miss the start of the 2021 regular season after undergoing ankle surgery in June, a..