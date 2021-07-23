The famous Tonga athlete previously carried his nation’s flag shirtless at Rio and Pyeongchang, and has now sprinkled a sense of normality at the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony in his trademark wayFull Article
Tonga’s topless oiled-up Olympic flag bearer Pita Taufatofua sends fans wild
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
