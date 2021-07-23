Skip Bayless on Tyler Herro calling LeBron the best Heat player ever: “D-Wade is the only case to make here” I UNDISPUTED

Yesterday, Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro was asked who the best Heat player of all time was. The 21-year-old said quote: 'LeBron James. You can’t go wrong with D-Wade, Bron, either or, but I feel like growing up for me, LeBron was my favorite player on the Heat.' Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe debate whether LeBron or D-Wade is the best Heat player of all time.