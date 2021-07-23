Ex-Ireland international Neil Francis sacked from punditry role after describing Lions fly-half Marcus Smith as having ‘Oompa-Loompa tan’
Published
Former Ireland forward Neil Francis has been sacked by Independent.ie following unacceptable comments he made about Lions and Harlequins fly-half Marcus Smith. The Ireland international Francis was speaking on the Irish publication’s Left Wing podcast when he made the remark about Smith, who is of mixed British and Filipino heritage and was born in Manila. “A Harlequins out-half […]Full Article