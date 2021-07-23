Emmanuel Acho explains why the Packers should rework Aaron Rodgers' deal heading into the season I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Aaron Rodgers turned down a two-year extension this offseason that could've made him the highest paid player in the NFL, according to Adam Schefter. Now, an anonymous executive speculated Rodgers wants his deal restructured with years taken off, so it can pull quote 'a Tom Brady and be the next guy to fly to go elsewhere to win a championship.' Emmanuel Acho explains why teams' mentalities of committing to players one season at a time makes sense for Green Bay to restructure the reigning MVP's deal.