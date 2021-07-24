Finn Balor shuts down Sami Zayn on Friday Night SmackDown

Finn Balor shuts down Sami Zayn on Friday Night SmackDown

FOX Sports

Published

Finn Balor has meant business since returning to SmackDown, facing some of the roster’s toughest superstars. The Prince went head to head with Sami Zayn in a hardcore showdown on Friday Night SmackDown.

Full Article