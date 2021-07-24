All eyes on air rifle stars Elavenil Valarivan, Apurvi Chandela and pistol champs Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma as they aim for medals todayFull Article
Shooters lock and load
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Shooters feel the heat in oppressive conditions
Mid-Day
The all-purpose practice hall means shooters of every event—50m, 25m and 10m—are training in the same facility one after..
More coverage
Tracking down shooters: National System helps solve Colorado cold cases
7News - The Denver Channel
A national system is connecting the dots for law enforcement by allowing officers to compare the gun used in one crime with another..