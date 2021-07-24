John Cena challenged Roman Reigns to a title match at Summer Slam to kick off SmackDown. Bianca Belair defended her title against Carmella live at the hip hop festival Rollin Loud. Edge and Seth Rollins faced off, and their feud boiled over into violence. Roman responded to challenges from Cena and Finn Balor.Full Article
Watch WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX in 3 minutes | SMACKDOWN IN 3
