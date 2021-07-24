Tokyo Olympics: First gold of Games goes to China's Yang Qian in shooting
Chinese shooter Yang Qian wins the first gold of the Olympics but has to sing her anthem behind a mask and hang her own medal round her neck.Full Article
China's Qian Yang won the first gold medal of the 2020 Toyko Olympics, thanks to a late rally in women's 10-meter air rifle.